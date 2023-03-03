Masonic lodges of Murrow No. 49 and Mosholatubbee Lodge No. 13 will host the eighth annual Trivia Night for Pervasive Parenting Center on Saturday night at Kiamichi Tech-Poteau campus to raise funds for the center. Everyone is welcome to attend.
This year’s theme will be "Classic Television," so dress as your favorite character. The event will start at 7 p.m., with check-in beginning at 6 p.m. Funds raised will go to the Pervasive Parenting Center and will be used to help families in the area coping with disabilities.
The entry fee will be $100 per team. The teams can include up to 10 members. Prizes will be given for first- and second-place teams as well as best costume as a team and as an individual.
There will be free food and drinks for participants.
“This is our eighth year to host this event, and we have so much fun,” said Kodey Toney, center director. “We are working hard to help the families of this area coping with disabilities find resources to help make life better. The funds raised from this event can help us continue to achieve that goal.”
The Pervasive Parenting Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was launched in 2014 to help families in eastern Oklahoma find resources available for people diagnosed with autism and other disabilities. The center provides trainings, screenings, parent support groups, social groups and other services free to local families.
“Thanks to donations and support from the community, our organization has grown in the past eight years,” Toney said. “It’s events like this that help us continue to provide resources and assistance to families in this area. It also helps with programs like Sensitive Santa, the annual autism walk, and the Sibshops for siblings of kids with disabilities.”
To enter a team, contact us at (918) 647-1255 or e-mail tyarbery@pervasiveparentingcenter.org. Checks should be made payable to Murrow Lodge or Moshulatubee Lodge and can be mailed to 1507 South McKenna Avenue, Poteau, OK 74953.