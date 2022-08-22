breaking
Election Day laws, reminders as people go vote Tuesday
Voters in LeFlore County are reminded to keep the integrity of the election system in mind when going to the polls Tuesday.
While ballot "selfless" or taking photographs of a marked ballot are legal, voters may not share or distribute the image through social media or by any other means while inside the election enclosure. Voters must wait until they leave their polling place before posting or sharing the picture with anyone. Improper use of the photograph could result in a violation of the law. Voters may not use the image to coerce, influence or intimidate another voter.
