featured breaking
Election for county, state, U.S. Congress officials taking place Tuesday; OG&E proposition for Bokoshe also on the ballot
- David Seeley
-
- Updated
- Comments
Several LeFlore County, state officials and United States Congressional members are up for election in Tuesday's primary election, in which the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The three county offices up for election are the LeFlore County Assessor's office — between incumbent Gaylon E. Freeman, Deana Morrison and Dennis Yochum — and the District 1 and 3 County Commissioners seats.
The District 1 seat is between Vallard Campbell III, Jessie Wilsie and Carroll Rogers, while Jamie Oliver, Bucky Pugh, Kevin Wiles and Roy K. Hall are Republicans vying for the District 3 seat. Aaron Queen is the lone Democratic candidate for District 3.
Two Oklahoma House of Representative seats are up for election, District 1 between incumbent Eddy Dempsey and David Chapman and District 15 between incumbent Randy Randleman and Angie Brinlee.
As for other state offices, there is a Republican and a Democratic ballot for governor. The Republican candidates are current Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Moira McCabe, Joel Knitsel and Mark Sherwood, while Oklahoma State Superintendent Education Joy Hofmeister and Connie Johnson are the Democratic candidates.
Steven W. McQuillen and Cindy Byrd are the Republican candidates for state auditor and inspector, while the Republican candidates for state attorney general are current AG John O'Connor and Gentner F. Drummond.
Republicans David B. Hooten, Clark Jolley and Todd Russ are up for election for state treasurer, while Republicans John Cox, William Crozier, April Grace and Ryan Walters are vying to become the new state superintendent of public institution.
Republicans Keith Swinton, Sean Roberts and Leslie Kathryn Osborn are up for the Commissioner of Labor office, while Republicans Harold D. Spradling, Justin Hornback, Todd Thomsen and Kim David are vying for corporation commissioner.
MarkWayne Mullin, who vacated his U.S. Representative District 2 seat, is one of several Republicans who are vying for seat currently held by soon-to-be retiring Jim Inhofe. The others are Luke Holland, John F. Tompkins, Scott Pruitt, T.W. Shannon, Adam Holley, Randy J. Grellner, Alex Gray, Paul Royse, Laura Moreno, Nathan Dahm, Jessica Jean Garrison and Michael Coibion.
Mullin's U.S. Representative District 2 seat has 14 fellow GOPs vying for election — John Bennett, Chris Schiller, David Derby, Josh Brecheen, Guy Barker, Pamela Gordon, Wes Nofire, Erick P. Wyatt, Johnny Teehee, Avery Frix, Dustin Roberts, Clint Johnson, Rhonda Hopkins and Marty Quinn.
Republican Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford also is seeking re-election to his Congressional seat, but he will be opposed by fellow GOPs Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr.
On the Democratic side, Arya Azma, Jo Glenn, Dennis L. Baker, Jason Bollinger, Brandon Wade and Madison Horn are nominees for U.S. Senator.
In any of these election, a candidate must collect more than 50 percent of the votes to win the primary election. Should no candidate garner greater than 50 percent of the votes, the top two candidates will be in the Aug. 23 run-off election, with the general election happening Nov. 8.
For citizens of Bokoshe, they also will vote on a proposition to allow Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) to be granted it the right to produce, transmit and distribute electricity within the town and to sell electricity therein for all purposes for which it may be used.
At least one form of identification will be needed by all voters at all the voting precincts Tuesday.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- After 11 years, Poteau Public Schools superintendent retiring
- LeFlore County Voting Places
- Election for county, state, U.S. Congress officials taking place Tuesday; OG&E proposition for Bokoshe also on the ballot
- Red Oak female injured in Friday afternoon accident
- July sports calendar
- 2022 Clayton Homecoming Schedule
- Poteau School Board to have special meeting Monday night
- Beware of forcing your mate to compete
Popular Content
Articles
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- Rogers arrives to level up Panama softball
- U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road closed due to accident (UPDATE - ROAD NOW OPEN)
- Just Announced: Taloa Music Festival at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant
- Driver who lost his life in last Saturday's fatal accident identified
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- LeFlore County Election Board lists election day reminders, tips — and more
- Primary Election - Tuesday, June 28th
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- Talihina male teen loses life in ATV accident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.