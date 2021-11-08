The cities of Pocola and Wister will have elections taking place Tuesday.
Pocola Public Schools is voting on proposition No. 1, which is a $600,000 building bond to renovate, repair and/or remodel existing school sites to include but not be limited to classrooms and sports facilities, and Proposition No. 2, a $500,000 transportation equipment bond to acquire three route buses, a wrapped activity bus and a wrapped minibus (people mover).
Wister is voting on a member of the board of trustees for an unexpired term between Billy H. Cullers, Carla Pride and Gene Heflin.
Polls will in both Pocola and Wister will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling sites in Pocola are located at Cross Community Church and Pocola First Baptist Church, while polling places in Wister are located at Church of the Nazarene and the Jim Turnipseed Community Center.
For additional information, call the LeFlore County Election Board at (918) 647-3701 or (918) 647-4880 or go online to www.info@elections.ok.gov.