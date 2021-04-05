Dennis Yochum

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.

PDN photo by David Seeley

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum, who was hired in December, told the Poteau Kiwanis Club at its weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that there are two things he would like to see get taken care of in LeFlore County — getting a hazard mitigation plan and get rid of, or at least minimize, flooding issues.

