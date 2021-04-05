LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum, who was hired in December, told the Poteau Kiwanis Club at its weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that there are two things he would like to see get taken care of in LeFlore County — getting a hazard mitigation plan and get rid of, or at least minimize, flooding issues.
Emergency Management Director wishes to take care of hazard mitigation plan, flooding
- David Seeley
