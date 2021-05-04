KEITH LICKLY

LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Keith Lickly speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.

PDN photo by David Seeley

LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services Director Keith Lickly shared with the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin all the technological advancements that has made LeFlore County EMS one of the best in the area for its residents.

