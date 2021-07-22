Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center is going to do its part to help the local youth get prepared for the upcoming school year.
EOMC will have two "Drive-Thru Back to School Bash 2021" to end this week.
The first one will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Heavener Clinic, located at 304 U.S. 59 North, while the other one will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Family Medical Clinic, located at 104 Wall Street.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers recently in LeFlore County, EOMC is only going to give away backpacks with school supplies in them.
These two events will just be a drive-thrus only.