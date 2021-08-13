Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center (EOMC) Hospital Auxiliary President Mary Ford told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization’s meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that the program is in need of volunteers.
“If you know of someone who can provide volunteer help for about four hours once a week, have them come by the gift shop and pick up an application,” Ford said. “At the time you pick it (application) up, you have to sign a form so they can do a background check. After that goes through, you have lab work, then you have a two-hour orientation. It’s just the basic stuff — like directing people. We would love to have them."