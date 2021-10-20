Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter told the LeFlore County Hospital Authority board at its October meeting Tuesday afternoon at EOMC that through the end of the month, the hospital is offering a cash price (paid at the time of service) of $100 which includes their 3D mammogram and the read from the radiologists for those individuals that do not have insurance.
“If they don’t have any kind of coverage, we’ll do their mammogram for $100,” Carter said. “It doesn’t come any cheaper than that. That basically pays the radiologists. It doesn’t make us anything, but that’s us giving back to the community. If we can keep one person from winding up with Stage 4 cancer, we’ve done our job.”
For those wishing to make an appointment, call EOMC at (918) 635-3590.