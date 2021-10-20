Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter told the LeFlore County Hospital Authority board at its October meeting Tuesday afternoon at EOMC that the local hospital is going to pay $100 to uninsured patients who need mammograms to get them for the rest of the month of October.
“If they don’t have any kind of coverage, we’ll do their mammogram for $100,” Carter said. “It doesn’t come any cheaper than that. That basically pays the radiologists. It doesn’t make us anything, but that’s us giving back to the community. If we can keep one person from winding up with Stage 4 cancer, we’ve done our job.”
For those wishing to make an appointment, call EOMC at (918) 635-3590.