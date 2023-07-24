The Talihina Chamber of Commerce invites anyone interested on a hike of the True Grit Trail from Dardanelle, Ark., to Talihina.
There will be a meeting to discuss plans for the hike on Thursday at noon at the Talihina Visitors Center. A light lunch will be provided.
