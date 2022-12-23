EVEN KEEL
Local music band Even Keel will be putting on a “River Valley New Year’s Island Eve” party from 7 p.m. to midnight next Saturday night at JKC Cellers in Barling, Ark. Tickets cost $75 per person, and tickets are limited as of press time.
Photo Courtesy Josh Uhrich/Even Keel
The local band Even Keel that is comprised of local dentist Al Grzech and two others with Poteau connections — Josh Uhrich and Bryan Clark — wanted to do something special for the River Valley this New Year's Eve. So, the local trio will do just that.
The "River Valley New Year's Island Eve" will take place from 7 p.m. until midnight New Year's Eve night at JKC Cellars, located at 7709 Ellis Street in Barling, Ark.

Tags

Recommended for you