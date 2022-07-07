An excessive heat warning is in effect Thursday for LeFlore County along with muck of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values to meet or exceed 110 Thursday are expected. The combination of high temperatures along with high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Everybody is encouraged to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, strenuous activities should be done in the early morning or evening. The signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke should be known.

People should wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty to water. Anybody working outside should take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned enviroment. Anybody overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and 911 should be contacted.

