We had been traveling non-stop for three straight weeks. It had been one different bed after another — and Renie is simply not someone who deals well with that scenario. Even though the work trip also had afforded us a fun chance to visit some cousins who live in the areas where we had gone, it still meant days of driving for long hours, eating at restaurants and fast-food chains and attempting to catch a nap while the other one drove.
After arriving, often we still had to set up equipment, set sound and then sing and speak intelligibly to the crowd that had graciously come to be with us that evening, then pack it all up and climb into another strange bed that night. All of this was fun and fairly easy, until Renie hit a wall. A wall built from a couple of weeks of stress, muscles aches, lack of real sleep, little exercise and consumption of fast-food that, umm, shall we say — doesn’t always meet the most nutritional standards.

