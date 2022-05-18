LIANA JONES
LeFlore County Oklahoma State University Extension Office Agriculture/4-H Educator Liana Jones speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting May 5 at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Since Oklahoma State University Extension Office Agriculture/4-H Educator Liana Jones came on board in October, she has been a very busy individual. While both agriculture and 4-H are under the same huge "umbrella," they each have their different characteristics and duties.
"A big responsibility of my job is processing all the soil tests," Jones told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting last Thursday at Western Sizzlin. 
"I started in October, and I've already well over 300 soil analyses and about 50 litter analyses for all of our poultry producers."
Jones grew up in Summerfield where she was around cattle and other farm animals, so growing up in 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) was inevitable.
"I have just always had a passion for agriculture," she said. "I love what farmers and ranchers do and what they stand for. They're always willing to help people. I know from experience, it's not easy. They usually don't get thank-yous very often, so I thought Extension was a really good fit for me. I get to work close to the community and with kids. I have two little kids (Carter and Layton), so it was just a really good fit."

