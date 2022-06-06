KURT RUSSELL
Famed actor Kurt Russell, left, shares a laugh during last year’s National Cowboy Hall of Fame Ceremony in Oklahoma City.
Photo by Marilyn Hill
Famed actor Kurt Russell, who a few months ago was inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame with his late acting father Bing Russell and Burt Reynolds, talked about not only his acting career, but being inducted with his late father.
Russell, who starred in films such as "Tombstone," "Big Trouble in Little China," "Tango and Cash" and "Overboard" — the latter with his longtime significant other Goldie Hawn — spoke for more than an hour at the event. He answered questions about his career — and he especially talked about his father and "Tombstone."
"'Tombstone' was the best-written western screenplay I have ever read," Russell said. "I believed in the movie, so I made sure it got made."
Russell said in the "old days," acting was a business. He said actors had agents who called you, then you went to work. He also talked about some of the people in the industry who are so important to him growing up. One of those individuals was "Daniel Boone" and "Davy Crockett" star Fess Parker, with whom Russell became friends. Russell said Parker was one of the first actors who showed him it was possible to work in Hollywood, but not live there, and still have a career. Russell said that was the exact thing he was seeking, so he did just that.

