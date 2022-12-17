Poteau First Baptist Church’s Christmas Cantata entitled “Born a Savior, Born a King” will be performed by the church’s sanctuary choir at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The public is invited to attend.
FBC Christmas Cantata is slated Sunday morning
