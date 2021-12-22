A FedEx driver was injured Wednesday afternoon when his truck collided with a Kansas City Southern train near Robert S. Kerr Airport.
According to the report sent to The Poteau Daily News by Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell, at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, both the Poteau Police Department and LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched on a call of a collision between a motor vehicle and a train in the city limits of Poteau.
Russell's report said a 24-year-old male driver (identification being withheld until family notification) of a FedEx truck was westbound on Bird Avenue from South Railroad Street to Airport Road. As the FedEx truck was crossing the railroad tracks, it was struck by a southbound Kansas City Southern train.
The driver of the FedEx truck was transported by LifeFlight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head and other injuries, according to Russell's report.
The crossing is marked by railroad cross bucks and a yield sign, but has no advanced warning systems (lights/arms).