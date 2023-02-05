Candidates interested in filing for municipal office in 11 LeFlore County municipalities will file declarations of candidacy starting 8 a.m. Monday.

Sharon Steele, secretary of the LeFlore County Election Board, said declaration of candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board by 5 p.m. Wednesday when the filing period ends. Steele reminds voters that contests of candidacy must be filed no later than Friday and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.

