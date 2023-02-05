Candidates interested in filing for municipal office in 11 LeFlore County municipalities will file declarations of candidacy starting 8 a.m. Monday.
Sharon Steele, secretary of the LeFlore County Election Board, said declaration of candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board by 5 p.m. Wednesday when the filing period ends. Steele reminds voters that contests of candidacy must be filed no later than Friday and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Declarations of candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:
• City of Poteau council member ward 1, 2, 3, 4 (seat 2), chief of police, mayor and street commissioner.
• Town of Arkoma (3) board of trustees and city clerk/treasurer.
• Town of Bokoshe (2) board of trustees.
• City of Heavener commissioners in Ward 2 and 4, mayor and treasurer.
• Town of Howe (3) board of trustees.
• Town of Panama (3) board of trustees, clerk/treasurer, (1) board of trustees 2 year unexpired term.
• Town of Pocola board of trustees office 1, 3, 5 and town clerk/treasurer.
• Town of Shady Point (3) board of trustees, (1) board of trustees two-year unexpired term.
• Town of Spiro board of trustees office 1, 3, 5 and town clerk/treasurer.
• Town of Talihina (2) board of trustees, (1) board trustee unexpired term.
• Town of Wister (3) board of trustees, city clerk, (1) board of trustees unexpired term and city treasurer unexpired term.
The municipal offices will be filled in the nonpartisan general election April 4.
The LeFlore County Election Board is at 103 North Church in Poteau, inside the LeFlore County Court House Annex. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.