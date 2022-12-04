Candidates for the board of education in 17 LeFlore County school districts will file declarations of candidacy starting Monday.

Sharon Steele, secretary of the LeFlore County Election Board, said declaration of candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the county election board by 5 p.m. Wednesday when the filing period ends. Steele said voters that do contests of candidacy must be filed by Friday and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.

