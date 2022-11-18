popular
Fireman do it, so why not church-going men?
- By Andy and Renie Bowman
-
-
- Comments
While out walking, we met, greeted and walked on past a lady who suddenly tripped over the little dog scampering at her feet, causing her to fall face first on the hard street surface. Hearing the commotion, we quickly returned to find her obviously in pain from landing on her shoulder. It was very evident that she could not be moved safely, so someone from the now-gathered bystanders called 911.
When the firemen and emergency medical technician (EMT) with their ambulance arrived, and after assessing the immediate problem, they administered pain meds so she could be moved and loaded into the ambulance with a minimum amount of discomfort.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Last week, this week a busy one for me
- Fireman do it, so why not church-going men?
- Dedication ceremonies thank local veterans
- Sports Maven: Oglesby, Scott start season strong;
- 2022 Lights on the Island will be turned on Friday night
- Pocola Public Schools going virtual to end week
- Buffalo Valley splits with Kinta on road
- Election results now certified
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister's Ollar signs with Southwest Christian University for track and field
- Previewing Howe girls basketball for 2022-23
- 6 year old boy killed in Murder/Shooting/Suicide in Choctaw County
- Grey signs with Murray State College with championship aspirations
- Retiring D.A. looks back on successful 16 years
- Football playoffs Round 2 previews: Poteau-Clinton, Keota-Weleetka
- Murder charges filed on suspect in last week's shooting near Shady Point
- Pocola's Lairamore signs with CASC for softball
- PHS student injured in Wednesday morning accident on campus (UPDATE)
- How LeFlore County Voted in General Election
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.