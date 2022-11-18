BOWMANS
While out walking, we met, greeted and walked on past a lady who suddenly tripped over the little dog scampering at her feet, causing her to fall face first on the hard street surface. Hearing the commotion, we quickly returned to find her obviously in pain from landing on her shoulder. It was very evident that she could not be moved safely, so someone from the now-gathered bystanders called 911.
When the firemen and emergency medical technician (EMT) with their ambulance arrived, and after assessing the immediate problem, they administered pain meds so she could be moved and loaded into the ambulance with a minimum amount of discomfort.

