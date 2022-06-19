There will be a first come Monday as the first-ever federal Juneteenth holiday will be observed on Monday.
The LeFlore County Court House, banks and post offices will be closed. With post offices closed, there will be no mail delivery on Monday, but normal mail deliveries will resume as usual on Tuesday.
While the post offices will be closed, the buildings themselves will be open for patrons to check their post office boxes for mail and to mail letters.
However, both Poteau Mayor Scotty White and City of Poteau Clerk Tami Spraberry confirmed that Poteau City Hall will be open for regular business on Monday.
Also, Southeast Oklahoma Library System Regional Supervisor Leslie Langley said that all county libraries on the system — the Patrick Lynch Public Library as well as the libraries in Arkoma, Heavener, Spiro, Talihina and Wister — will be open as usual on Monday.
The actual Juneteenth holiday is June 19 — and it’s now a federal holiday, thanks to the efforts of 95-year-old Opal Lee, a Fort Worth (Texas) educator, community activist and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. Culminating a decades-long campaign led by Lee, who is often called “the grandmother of Juneteenth,” President Joe Biden signed legislation last June making Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday.
Juneteenth is a commemoration of June 19, 1865, when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger delivered an announcement to slaves in Texas that they were freed. Though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, enforcement relied upon the advancement of Union troops.