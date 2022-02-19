popular
First mental health caucus meeting
- Randy Randleman Oklahoma District 15 State Representative
Session officially began at noon Feb. 7. Members of the Senate joined us on the House floor to hear Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's fourth State of the State Address.
In his speech, Stitt outlined several ways to help Oklahoma become a top 10 state and emphasized the need to protect Oklahomans and our way of life. One of his goals is to make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation.
Stitt also discussed ways to deliver taxpayers more for their money, including modernizing government agencies, increasing transparency and investing in infrastructure.
Stitt's speech kicked off a busy first week of session. On Wednesday, the Mental Health Caucus had its first meeting, and I'm excited to be part of this caucus again. The meeting focused on new programs set up to reduce mental health problems throughout the state.
I introduced a bill last year to increase the number of mental health clinics across the state, but I ended up pulling that legislation in order to work directly with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) to accomplish this.
Additionally, ODMHSAS will add seven other urgent cares throughout rural areas of Oklahoma. Mobile crisis response teams will operate across the state as part of the new mental health emergency line, 988.
A family treatment court will also be established to address addiction issues. For example, the court would help a caregiver that had struggled with a mental health issue or substance abuse and is working to enter the reunification process with their family.
There are several other exciting developments we are working on. The Cohen Veterans Network will add a new veterans' mental health facility in Oklahoma after opening in Lawton last year.
I consider it such a privilege to be part of the Mental Health Caucus and the Children, Youth and Family Services Committee. We work with ODMHSAS and the Departmenrt of Human Services (DHS) in making decisions to help improve the lives of rural Oklahomans. With these groups coming together and working hard to make a difference in the area of mental health, your tax dollars are being put to good use.
I am continuing to work on my bills and have been reading other bills to prepare for committees this week. As always, you may contact me by e-mail at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov or by telephone at (405) 557-7375.
Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 15!
Randleman, a Republican, serves District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Haskell County and portions of Muskogee, Sequoyah, LeFlore, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties.
