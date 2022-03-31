CRUISE NIGHT
This is one of the cars cruising Broadway Avenue in Poteau in early November during The Poteau Chamber of Commerce's "Positively Poteau Cruise Night." The first such event of the 2022 season will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday. The "traditional" route is from the parking lot around Second Chances Recovery, south down Broadway Avenue until reaching the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot, then working their way through downtown Poteau along Dewey Avenue and back out to Broadway Avenue at the LeFlore County Court House.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Now that spring has arrived, so, too, will the Poteau Chamber of Commerce's "Positively Poteau Cruise Night" monthly event. The first one will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said the "traditional" route is from the parking lot around Second Chances Recovery, south down Broadway Avenue until reaching the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot, then working their way through downtown Poteau along Dewey Avenue and back out to Broadway Avenue at the LeFlore County Court House.
"Spring is on," Wages said. "The streets are wide open. We just want people to see all the new things that's happened through the winter. We've got new businesses. We didn't sleep during the winter. What more is there than to come to Poteau, try out some of our places to eat and see the downtown area. It's getting a little bit speedy out there. We do ask people take notice. The (Poteau) Police will be out there. We couldn't do it without the help of the Poteau Police Department."
Wages said the monthly "Positively Poteau Cruise Night" is enjoyed just as much by car enthusiasts as for people just wanting to cruise.
"We're getting this back open again because all our car enthusiasts, and even the local residents, love coming out and sitting on the side of (Broadway Avenue) and seeing all the cars," she said. "We have cars that are coming from all around the area, even some from northwest Arkansas. We actually have a local group that helps us promote this, so we're happy with that. One thing we like about this 'Positively Poteau Cruise Night' is that it generates a lot of traffic on a night when there's not a sports game going on. It makes the town boom. We just want the town to boom during this time and everybody enjoy and see the things of Poteau."
Historic Downtown Poteau's annual "Wheels-N-Deals Car Show" is not until September 24, but Wages said that if you want to see miniature car shows, just find one along Broadway Avenue. "Positively Poteau Cruise Night" also will give a boost to the local businesses.
"We love seeing the lines at the drive-thrus because people buy their food and mark their spots," Wages said. "We love seeing the lines full because we want to bring revenue to the city. A lot of the area businesses, like The Coffee Cup, will be having things going on. What they do is set up on the side of the street and kind of do their own mini car shows. There are several parking lots (along Broadway Avenue) they can pick from."
While the Poteau Chamber of Commerce does not make any money off this monthly event, spending the money to promote it is still worth the cost.
"This is actually an event that the Chamber does where we don't receive any proceeds, but we put money into promoting it and making it happen," Wages said.

