Flagged, bagged and tagged
- By Andy and Renie Bowman
We saw the movie “The Jesus Revolution” this past week. It's amazing how seeing scenes and hearing phrases from decades before can instantly transport a person back in time.
I was a young teenager living in rural Oklahoma during the years of the Jesus Revolution. I was very isolated and far removed from Haute Asbury, Calif., but I heard and saw what was reported, as we did have television. From those televised images, I drew my conclusions about those young people.
