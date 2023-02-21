breaking
Florida motorcyclist loses life in accident Monday afternoon
- By David Seeley
A Florida motorcyclist lost his life in a Monday afternoon accident north of Talihina.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Jason Waits, Russell Townsend, 49, of Valrico, Fla., was driving his 2016 Victory motorcycle northbound on U.S. 271.
