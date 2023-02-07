With state savings accounts and revenue collections at all-time highs, tax cuts will be a top priority for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Republican-controlled Legislature for the 2023 session that began on Monday.

Stitt, who easily won reelection in November, presented his executive budget proposal to lawmakers and delivered his fifth State of the State address to a joint legislative session. In it, he called for lawmakers to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries and cut the individual and corporate income tax rates.

