Former Mainstreet Matters director arrested on obscene material charge
Former Poteau Mainstreet Matters Director Eric Standridge, who is one of the major people behind the Poteau Artist Cooperative (PAC), has been arrested on two felony charges — obscene material-buying/possessing/procuring and violation of the Oklahoma statute via computer.
Standridge, who has been held in the LeFlore County Detention Center since his arrest near the end of March, was part of a protective order hearing Wednesday morning inside Special Judge Brian McLaughlin's courtroom, in which McLaughlin put in place a 90-day interim protection order against his wife Trina and child Wesley.
McLaughlin said that if at the end of the 90 days, which expires July 13, if nothing happens, then there likely will be a full protection order put in place.
Standridge asked about visitation rights, but McLaughlin said that would be dealt with in the divorce hearing with regards to custody.
At the end of Wednesday morning's hearing, Standridge was escorted back to the LeFlore County Detention Center.
According to the report that was filed at LeFlore County Court Clerk Melba Hall's office, a report was made by ex-wife Trina Standridge to the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department on April 24 of last year that 40 disks had been discovered at her Pleasant Valley Road residence that belonged to the former Mainstreet Matters director. One of those disks was "hot pink in color," which she loaded into her DVD player, which she reported contained child pornography.
In a March 1, it was learned that Standridge was living in the Mountain View Mobile Home Park, trailer No. 29, and also had lived in a different mobile home within the park.
During the investigation of the discs, more of them contained content similar to the "hot pink" disc.
On March 29, a search warrant was issued for Standridge's trailer, which was located at 28932 212th Avenue, trailer No. 29. The report said that, after securing the residence, Standridge read the search warrant and made the comment that his ex-wife was trying to frame him, but further investigation into that "claim" was not done because Standridge requested his attorney. Then, Standridge was transported to the LeFlore County Detention Center.
The report states that during the preliminary forensic examination of the computer that was up and running in the master bedroom, multiple files of child sexual exploitation materials were found as well as on the USB drives found next to the computer.
