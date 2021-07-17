OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has assigned Monty Guthrie, deputy superintendent of Finance and Federal Programs at the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), as interim superintendent of Oklahoma City Western Heights Public Schools. Guthrie will steer the district during the one-year intervention by the state, as approved Monday by the Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSBE).
Guthrie, a former Poteau High School principal, has 26 years of experience in education, including the past two years at OSDE overseeing the divisions of School Accreditation, Federal Title Programs and Child Nutrition Programs. His duties also include working with the United States Department of Education to keep local school districts in compliance with federal and local entities. Guthrie spent a total of seven years as a district superintendent, leading at both Pocola and Stigler public schools.