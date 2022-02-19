JORDANNA MORRIS

JORDANNA MORRIS
DURANT — Jordanna “Jordie’’ Morris, a senior accounting major at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, is a recipient of the United States Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship.
The scholarship will fund Morris’ participation in a Southeastern short-term study abroad trip to France in March.
A 2012 graduate of Poteau High School, Morris received an associate degree in accounting at Carl Albert State College. She is completing her studies online at Southeastern,  while still residing in Poteau.
She will be part of a group that will spend 10 days over Spring Break, flying in and out of Paris, and also visiting chateaux in the Loire Valley, Chartres, Saint-Malo,  Mont-Saint- Michel, and the D-Day beaches.

Tags

Recommended for you