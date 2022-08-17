featured breaking
Former Wister P.D. Chief volunteers at Wister Schools as new school year opens
On Aug. 5, Wister Police Department Chief Brandon Cooper resigned his duties and ended up becoming a patrolman for the Heavener Police Department, currently working the night shift.
However, the law enforcement officer was not going to let anything deter him from helping out as a volunteer at the drop-off site Tuesday morning for Wister students as they returned to school for the new year.
