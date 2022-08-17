BRANDON COOPER
Former Wister Police Department Chief Brandon Cooper waits at the drop-off site Tuesday morning for the next Wister Public Schools student(s) to be dropped off on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Cooper resigned as Wister P.D. Chief on Aug. 5 and is now a Heavener Police Department patrolman. He came to the drop-off site Tuesday morning after working the night shift Monday in Heavener due to wanting to make sure of the kids’ safety as well as just seeing them.                                          
Photo Submitted by Shawn Covert
On Aug. 5, Wister Police Department Chief Brandon Cooper resigned his duties and ended up becoming a patrolman for the Heavener Police Department, currently working the night shift.
However, the law enforcement officer was not going to let anything deter him from helping out as a volunteer at the drop-off site Tuesday morning for Wister students as they returned to school for the new year.

