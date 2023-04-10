BILL HOFFMAN
City of Poteau Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hoffman speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.       
PDN photo by David Seeley
City of Poteau Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hoffman told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that the newly announced Phantom Project in Fort Smith, Ark., will truly benefit Poteau.
"I'm really pleased to see this," Hoffman said. "This is going to be a big (economic) boom — not just for Fort Smith, but Poteau — as there will be 800 families will be coming. It's called Foreign Military Sales. There will be 24 F-35s stationed there and 12 F-16s for training pilots. It's going to become a full-fledged Air Force base — it's not just going to be the 188th. We had (Garrison Commander) Col. (Kwajalein) Atoll and (Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce President) Tim Allen talk to our economic developers. It's very interesting what's going on. We got the grant to extent the runway at the (Robert S. Kerr) Airport by 1,500 feet, and part of the reason we got that grant was because of what's happening in Fort Smith. They're already getting ready to extend the Fort Smith Airport runway by 1,300 feet to make it 9,300 total feet in length. All that jet business that will come in there is going to drive a lot of the small aircrafts to us. Our fuel and jet fuel is about a $1 a gallon cheaper. We're going to have to go into a mode of building more hangers out here (Robert S. Kerr Airport) because we'll be attracting some of those outside people with smaller aircrafts. I haven't seen this much activity in Poteau for a while, and I've been around here a while. I'm really excited about what's going on."

Tags

Recommended for you