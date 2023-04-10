City of Poteau Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hoffman told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that the newly announced Phantom Project in Fort Smith, Ark., will truly benefit Poteau.
"I'm really pleased to see this," Hoffman said. "This is going to be a big (economic) boom — not just for Fort Smith, but Poteau — as there will be 800 families will be coming. It's called Foreign Military Sales. There will be 24 F-35s stationed there and 12 F-16s for training pilots. It's going to become a full-fledged Air Force base — it's not just going to be the 188th. We had (Garrison Commander) Col. (Kwajalein) Atoll and (Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce President) Tim Allen talk to our economic developers. It's very interesting what's going on. We got the grant to extent the runway at the (Robert S. Kerr) Airport by 1,500 feet, and part of the reason we got that grant was because of what's happening in Fort Smith. They're already getting ready to extend the Fort Smith Airport runway by 1,300 feet to make it 9,300 total feet in length. All that jet business that will come in there is going to drive a lot of the small aircrafts to us. Our fuel and jet fuel is about a $1 a gallon cheaper. We're going to have to go into a mode of building more hangers out here (Robert S. Kerr Airport) because we'll be attracting some of those outside people with smaller aircrafts. I haven't seen this much activity in Poteau for a while, and I've been around here a while. I'm really excited about what's going on."
Last week, Arkansas state legislators met with Singapore leaders to help announce the finalization of the Phantom Project.
"Singapore will be the first group of pilots to be trained," Hoffman said. "I think it will take two years. They have already got commitments from Turkey and Germany to do the same thing. Basically, they're going to become a car lot. You're going to buy your aircraft from the manufacturer. Fort Smith will then train the pilots and the maintenance on those aircrafts. It's going to be a heck of a deal. Poteau is going to benefit."
However, Hoffman said that one thing Poteau needs help with is development housing.
"If anybody knows anyone with property, Scotty and I would with them and try to figure out how we can entice them," he said. "I know it's not cheap to build curbing and guttering, but we will try to help. We would like to land a bunch of those folks — plus, the LeFlore County Development Coalition is also being invited to sit at the table through the River Valley Coalition to sit in on meetings. There will be a lot of manufacturer of small parts that will be coming in to support that Air Force base. We hope to get to be a part of that and entice some folks. We've got the old Tiger Truck building to help move some of that to Poteau."
However, there's business boom on the way for Poteau.
"Scooters is going in by McDonald's," Hoffman said. "They are well on their way. They should have been finished long ago, but they ran into underground water problems. They should be in the phase of pouring concrete for the driveway now. 7Brew is going to be next to Arvest Bank. That's another drive-thru coffee place. We had a little problem with getting them sewer, but that's been lined out. That should be up in about three weeks. We hope to have an announcement on (the former) Montana Mike's (Steak House) here in the next few weeks for a new restaurant. You notice the new bank, First National Bank and Trust of McAlester, is coming up. Scotty and I have been working with Dr. (Glen) Rose on the new Holiday Inn Express, and instead of upgrading (the current one), it will become a Comfort Inn. We should have plans to look at next month. There's a new carwash, Buff It, coming in next to AutoZone. We've had a lot going on these last couple of months."
Hoffman, who has been on the Planning Commission for 30 years and the last 22 years as chairman, told the Kiwanians in attendance just what the Planning Commission does.
"Our codes were written back in the ’70s when they were adopted. They get out of date. We do need updating on those, and I'm working on that. A couple of newest codes we've done over the last few years between (former Poteau Mayor) Jeff Shockley, (current Mayor) Scotty (White) and myself are PUDs — planned unit development. They're getting away from the subdivisions. You build the streets, sewer, water, curbs and guttering, then turn it over to the city. It's quite an expensive proposition. The Planning Commission works and negotiates with the developer. The streets, water system and sewer system all belong to that person. It will always remain in his ownership. If his tenants call about a water leak or the sewer is stopped up, he (tenant) has to call the owner of the property. The seven of us (members) let all the members meet and hear all the complaints. Then, we make a recommendation to the (Poteau) City Council.
"Another thing we've added are SUPs — special use permits. That is kind of a catch-all. The marijuana shops, grows and dispensaries all kind of brought this on. For instance, if someone wants to build a home health care in a residential area, we can issue him a SUP for him. This encompasses a lot of things. The big thing about that is, say it's in a residential area, we can assign that a SUP, and that person can operate that home health care in a residential area, but once he ceases, he can't sell it to anyone. It will go back to the original zone. It's something that gives us a lot more leeway."
Hoffman mentioned both newly-appointed City of Poteau Inspector James Spraberry and Code Enforcement Officer Mark Collins, and their important duties.
"(Spraberry) inspects different trades that come in," he said. "The state of Oklahoma requires just about all trades to be licensed and insured. They have passed that down to the local communities. We have to make sure the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) guys, electricians, plumbers and now roofing have a license in the City of Poteau and a license from the state saying your certified. They will have to give a certificate of insurance to the City of Poteau so that someone can't come in and start roofing and then cancel his license. We will know it, and we'll go out and call on him and tell him he can no longer do roofing in Poteau. This is to protect (the City of Poteau). I know it sounds like a lot of rules and regulations, and we're not used to that in small towns — but it really protects our people.
"I send (Collins) out quite often when I see someone is operating a commercial business in a residential area or they haven't complied with our codes. He's also in charge of clean-up duty. The City Council spends a lot of time getting places cleaned up. Mark is the guy who goes out and gives you the warnings and notices."
Another task Hoffman said the Planning Commission, whose members are Hoffman, newly-sworn in member Chris Ward who replaced the retiring Lavon Williams, Randy Bridgman, Pat Gillham, Amy Hall, Tony Riley and Matt McBee, has added is that of inspections that would need to be done by the state fire marshals.
"The fire marshals last year said that if you're doing the inspections, 'You have to do it all, or we're going to do it all,'" he said. "We did not want the state fire marshal. They are very slow. We said, 'We'll take this on.' We have qualified people to look at the fire codes. We farmed that out to a third party, Okie Security Systems. If you bring us a set of plans, we'll ship them a copy electronically. They'll go over them, and even come down and do inspections and post-inspections."