After LeFlore County enjoyed a week free of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website Wednesday confirmed four new cases in the county — one each in Heavener, Pocola, Spiro and Talihina.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 91 active cases were confirmed by OSDH. They were: Poteau — 26, Heavener — 11, Pocola — 9, Spiro — 8, Talihina — 8, Wister — 8, Bokoshe — 5, Cameron — 5, Howe — 4, Panama — 3, Arkoma — 2, Shady Point — 2.
There have been 47 deaths in LeFlore County due to the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Poteau has had 14 deaths, Heavener 11, Talihina eight, Pocola three, two each in Panama and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.