Fourth of July events aplenty in LeFlore County, area this weekend, Monday
LeFlore County and the surrounding area will have a fair amount of Fourth of July celebrations going on this weekend as well as July 4 itself on Monday.
There will be a fireworks display beginning approximately 9:45 tonight at Choctaw Casino and Resort east of Pocola. The Choctaw Casino and Resort’s grand lobby will have D.J. Gary Wayne performing beginning at 8 p.m., while local band MJ and the Geezers will play at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Red Oak’s fireworks show will take place Saturday night followed by a street dance at Dawn’s Diner’s parking lot, but Dawn’s Diner will have plenty of live music as Randy Fennell and Larry Taylor will perform Thursday night, followed by Scot Francis on Friday and The Lonesome Fugitive on Saturday.
As for the Fourth of July itself, the City of Poteau Fireworks Show will take place approximately 9:45 p.m. with the display happening near the water tower, but fans can park in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot to view the display.
Three other LeFlore County towns have morning and afternoon events.
The Wister Pride July 4 Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday along Magnolia Avenue (U.S. 270), with lining up beginning at 9 a.m. After the parade, there will be a turtle race beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by a sack race at noon, a plank board trace at 12:45 p.m., a bra/panty race at 1:30 p.m. and a hot dog eating contest at 2:15 p.m. There also will be a toilet bowl game and toilet-lid horseshoes, and for a $5 donation to Wister Pride Park anyone can throw a pie a a city official’s face.
The Leflore Volunteer Fire Department and town of Leflore Fourth of July Parade will begin at 2 p.m., with line-up beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the high school parking lot. After the parade, hot dogs and watermelons will be served. There will be turtle races, games and music, then a fireworks show will cap off the day and night.
The Talihina Fourth of July Parade will begin at 7 p.m. along Dallas Street, which also will include music, fun and a costume contest. For additional information, call Talihina Mayor David Estep at (918) 415-4900 or Lara Crank at (918) 839-1305.
