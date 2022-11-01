Voters who submit absentee ballots are encouraged to submit them as soon as possible. That will ensure that the LeFlore County Election Board receives them before the absentee ballot deadline.
Oklahoma Secretary of State Paul Ziriax reminds the state's electorate to "consider the time needed to vote the ballot, as well as the distance the ballot has to travel."
Absentee ballots must be returned to the LeFlore County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, which is Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends that people get their absentee ballots in the mail by Nov. 1.
Voters who requested a standard yellow absentee ballot may hand deliver them to the LeFlore County Election Board by Nov. 7 during regular business hours (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.). While returning it by hand, one must have a valid photo ID card to show and have the ballot notarized. Voters must remember that submitting a ballot on behalf of another person is illegal.
Contact the LeFlore County Election Board at 918-647-3701 with any questions. To follow the status of one's absentee ballot, click here to check it on the OK Voter Portal.