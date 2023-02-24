JIM GREGO

This week, I attended Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's annual prayer breakfast, joining hands with legislators and other state leaders as we prayed for the people of our state and our nation. I am grateful to live in a state and a country where we have the liberty to gather in person and pray together. Prayer is powerful. It can change hearts, and that can change nations — and that can change everything.

• • •

Tags

Recommended for you