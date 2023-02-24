This week, I attended Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's annual prayer breakfast, joining hands with legislators and other state leaders as we prayed for the people of our state and our nation. I am grateful to live in a state and a country where we have the liberty to gather in person and pray together. Prayer is powerful. It can change hearts, and that can change nations — and that can change everything.
Also this week, my House Bill 1590 passed the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee for Public Safety and is now eligible to be considered by the full A&B Committee. This bill would reconfigure some funding for our 9-1-1 service to help us build Next Generation 9-1-1.
We had an interim study several years ago that examined several inequities within the system dealing with county lines, telephone exchanges and zip codes. A lot of peoples' calls were getting bounced off different dispatch centers, especially in rural areas or when they live too close to a county line.
The ultimate goal is to go into the Next Generation of 9-1-1, so when you call you get the right dispatch center, and they will be able to find you. This bill would raise the monthly 9-1-1 telephone fee from 75 cents to $1.25 for cell phone users and reduce the fee for landline users.
Last week, my House Bill 1587 was the first bill to be heard on the House floor for the 59th Legislature. This bill would require municipalities to power off and cover stoplights that are not working and to place stop signs at all four points of an intersection to better alert drivers that a stop is required when a traffic light is inoperable. This was a constituent request by a man in Poteau who got blindsided in an intersection where the light was out and the stop sign wasn't visible. This will ensure better safety for all drivers in a similar situation.
The bill passed the House but it got enough no votes to let me know it will need some work as it continues through the legislative process. I expect to amend it before it hits Senate committee.
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
Grego serves District 17 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Latimer County and part and Pittsburg County.