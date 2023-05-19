SHANNA HALL
Giving Grace Foundation Co-Founder Shanna Hall speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.                                 
PDN photo by David Seeley
When Grace Cottage had to shut down, Shanna Hall was concerned about another organization coming into existence to help fill that void. On Jan. 3, she got one started — Giving Grace Foundation, located at 320 Dewey Avenue in downtown Poteau.
"We opened Jan. 3," Hall said during Thursday afternoon's weekly Poteau Kiwanis Club meeting at Western Sizzlin. "We are a Christ-centered women's ministry that provides hope, help and healing for each woman that we serve — her unborn child, her children and her family. We free and confidential services in a supportive environment. All of our people who work there right now are all volunteers. We have been slowly getting the word out. We're working on projects now to help raise money for purchasing needs such as diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and personal hygiene. That is one area that, in this particular county (LeFlore County), there is no help — unless you have been abused or have an addiction to alcohol or drugs. There is no help for any family at all in any organization. That is a service we have offered. Being we just started in January, things started going well in April. We have already served three families in the county. It's a very high number because, honestly, that has been since April 17. The need is there, and we are trying to fulfill it. The main thing is that we get them to the Lord."

