Shana Hall cuts the ribbon for Giving Grace Foundation at 320 Dewey Avenue in Poteau.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Giving Grace Foundation had its ribbon cutting and was welcomed into being a Poteau Chamber of Commerce member during its grand opening on Thursday. Giving Grace Foundation, which is located at 320 Dewey Avenue in Poteau, is a nondenominational Christ-centered ministry that helps pregnant women by providing free and confidential services, including parenting classes, pregnancy testing, life skills classes, information on pregnancy options and a mentoring program.

For those seeking to learn about these services or volunteer, Giving Grace Foundation can be reached at 918-839-0001.

