Giving Grace Foundation had its ribbon cutting and was welcomed into being a Poteau Chamber of Commerce member during its grand opening on Thursday. Giving Grace Foundation, which is located at 320 Dewey Avenue in Poteau, is a nondenominational Christ-centered ministry that helps pregnant women by providing free and confidential services, including parenting classes, pregnancy testing, life skills classes, information on pregnancy options and a mentoring program.
For those seeking to learn about these services or volunteer, Giving Grace Foundation can be reached at 918-839-0001.