The “Go Big Red Blood Drive,” benefitting Poteau student Blake Standridge, will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, inside the Double Branch Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Standridge has been undergoing treatment for leukemia for the last few years.
While walk-ins are welcome, making appointments are preferred.
Appointments to donate can be made online at www.obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
All successful blood donors will receive a free “treats” T-shirt, one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo and a limited-edition “My Owner Is a Donor” pet bandana.

