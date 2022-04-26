breaking
‘Go Big Red Blood Drive’ slated Wednesday at Double Branch Baptist Church
The “Go Big Red Blood Drive,” benefitting Poteau student Blake Standridge, will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, inside the Double Branch Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Standridge has been undergoing treatment for leukemia for the last few years.
While walk-ins are welcome, making appointments are preferred.
Appointments to donate can be made online at www.obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
All successful blood donors will receive a free “treats” T-shirt, one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo and a limited-edition “My Owner Is a Donor” pet bandana.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Cameron motorcyclist injured in Monday afternoon accident
- ‘Go Big Red Blood Drive’ slated Wednesday at Double Branch Baptist Church
- Three Dog Night' still providing nostalgia, fantastic music
- Sean Miller Pages for Rep. Rick West
- LeFlore County native embracing role as OSDH Interim Commissioner
- Upcoming Class B-4A baseball playoff schedule: Red Oak hosts regional, six 2A-4A teams host districts/bi-districts
- Pocola, Wister, Whitesboro softball get home regionals
- Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
Popular Content
Articles
- Softball district playoffs: Wister, Howe, LeFlore win; McCurtain ousts Cameron on walk-off
- Heavener, Pocola, Whitesboro, BV win softball districts
- Howe, Cameron archery fundraisers for nationals
- Cameron wins district title, more area baseball
- Pocola, Wister, Whitesboro softball get home regionals
- LeFlore County native embracing role as OSDH Interim Commissioner
- Pirates return home after loss in fight for playoff position; District 4A-8, 3A-7 standings
- Upcoming Class B-4A baseball playoff schedule: Red Oak hosts regional, six 2A-4A teams host districts/bi-districts
- Former Mainstreet Matters director arrested on obscene material charge
- Boys and Girls Club purchase new home last week
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.