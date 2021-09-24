I attended the Latimer County Cattleman’s annual association meeting last weekend. This is an organization that has stood the test of time. I wish to thank Tony Johnson for his decades of service to this organization. However, with his retirement as extension educator, he is turning this over to Hannah Rea our new educator. I wish Hannah nothing but the best.
When I attend such meetings as the local Farm Bureau, American Farmers and Ranchers and Cattlemen’s, I believe it keeps me connected to the grassroots of my district.
One of the concerns I keep hearing from people is about the growing marijuana business and its effect on rural Oklahoma. We have passed some legislation to help us better inspect these operations and regulate them so the ones operating are doing so legally. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also are now working together on this endeavor. We’re also holding interim studies to further understand the impact this industry is having on our state and what regulations need to be put in place to keep people safe.
As Latimer County wrapped up another successful Fall Free Fair season, I’m always reminded that our future is in good hands. It’s great to watch our next generation as they show their various animals and handmade goods. I always have and always will support our Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H programs and a heartfelt thank you to the many parents and advisors that make these events happen.
The governor recently announced that he’s asked the state auditor to conduct a first-ever audit of the State Education Department’s Oklahoma Cost Accounting System. This just makes common sense. With our $3.1 billion appropriation to K-12 education and the $2 billion the department is getting through federal aid, we need to make sure this money is getting put to its best use in our classrooms. A good checks-and-balances system is good for all of government as we oversee the spending of taxpayer dollars.
As always, thanks for allowing me to serve. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached by e-mail at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or by telephone at (405) 557-7381.
