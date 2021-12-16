The Good Times Community Theater Group wanted to make sure it got into the Christmas spirit, so they have a Christmas-themed production being presented this weekend.
"Elf the Musical" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Poteau First United Methodist Church. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens, and can be purchased at the door.
"We're very excited about the opportunity bring 'Elf the Musical' to Poteau," said Caleb Dolan, who is the co-director of the musical with Mariah Midgley. "We've had a lot of exciting interest from the community. We're really excited about it. It's a great musical. We have around 33 in the cast, so it's a pretty big cast."
Dolan said that if for some reason you missed the 2003 motion picture with the same name that starred funny man Will Ferrell, rest assuredly that what you'll see in the Good Times Community Theater Group will be close to the big screen production.
"Basically, it's the same as the movie," Dolan said. "Buddy is living in the North Pole. He finds out he's not really an elf. His dad lives in New York City, so he makes the journey to see his dad. He meets a few people along the way. He goes through a romance, I guess you can say. He meets a girl. They go on a date. There's some ice skating involved. He teaches his family about the true meaning of Christmas. It's a really lighthearted musical. It's very funny. There's quite a few o the classic lines from the Will Ferrell movie that are still in the show. Audiences will enjoy that."
Dolan said everyone is ready for opening night.
"They're very excited," he said. "We're ready for it. We've been practicing since October. We're very excited to bring it on."
The play won't be the only thing that has a Christmas ring to it.
"We're also going to have a concession stand with Christmas baked goods and hot chocolate," Dolan said. "We'll have a special drink that is actually in the show called 'Chocolate Monster' that is a specialty hot chocolate with lots of chocolate."