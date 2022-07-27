featured breaking
Good Times Community Theater Group presenting 'Godspell'Thursday, Friday nights, Sunday afternoon
- David Seeley
Good Times Community Theater Group will return to the stage this weekend with their production of “Godspell,” which is being directed by Melanie Thomas and will feature 10 cast members along with five production crew members.
“‘Godspell’ is primarily based on the gospel of Matthew,” said cast member Colten Hall, who is playing Jesus. “This show actually depicts the last days of Jesus’ time on earth. As the show opens, our cast of kindergarten children (played by adults) meet Jesus for the first time. Like his disciples, (they) learn from Jesus as they follow him. Throughout the show you will see a number of parables brought to life. As each of the children have their revaluation moment, you will see them rejoice in song. At the end of show, the children learn about the sacrifice made by Jesus — but inevitably learn that they have been shown the way to live and will carry on sharing the word of God.”
