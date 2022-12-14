CAST PHOTO
Here is the cast of Good Times Community Theater Group’s production of “A Christmas Story the Musical,” which will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Carl Albert State College’s Hamilton Auditorium.
Photo by Becky Adams
Last Christmastime, the Good Times Community Theater Group put on "Elf the Musical." This weekend, the local thespians will put on another musical based on another holiday classic.
"A Christmas Story the Musical" will hit the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Carl Albert State College's Hamilton Auditorium under the co-direction of Caleb Dolan and Moriah Midgley. Ticket will cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.

