Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'A Christmas Story the Musical' this weekend
- David Seeley
Last Christmastime, the Good Times Community Theater Group put on "Elf the Musical." This weekend, the local thespians will put on another musical based on another holiday classic.
"A Christmas Story the Musical" will hit the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Carl Albert State College's Hamilton Auditorium under the co-direction of Caleb Dolan and Moriah Midgley. Ticket will cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.
