JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL
Here is the cast and production staff from Good Times Community Theater Group’s show “Junie B. Jones The Musical,” which will have show times at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Carl Albert State College’s Hamilton Auditorium.
The Good Times Community Theater Group has its next production ready to hit the stage this weekend — "Junie B. Jones The Musical."
Show times will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Carl Albert State College's Hamilton Auditorium.

