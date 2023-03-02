featured breaking
Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'Junie B. Jones The Musical' this weekend
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The Good Times Community Theater Group has its next production ready to hit the stage this weekend — "Junie B. Jones The Musical."
Show times will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Carl Albert State College's Hamilton Auditorium.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Basketball playoffs: Pocola girls cruise through area opener, BV girls get first state tourney win, Buffs fall to Kinta
- Jonathan Majors flexes his acting muscle, turns heavyweight
- Early Voting on State Question 820 Starts TODAY
- Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'Junie B. Jones The Musical' this weekend
- Early voting for Tuesday's special election begins Thursday, ends Friday
- Budget Board approves $120,000 allocation to LCDC fund to help handle payroll until end of fiscal year in June
- 2023 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show Results
- Poteau Police Department chief tweaking things under his watch
Popular Content
Articles
- Basketball playoffs: Wister Wildcats win overtime thriller vs. Panama, Poteau teams advance, more results
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Florida motorcyclist loses life in accident Monday afternoon
- Wister man loses life in accident near Wilburton
- Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- Buffalo Valley Buffaloes win area final, advance to state; Whitesboro girls have another shot after losing nailbiter; more hoops playoff results
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Poteau P.D. starting another amnesty program beginning Monday, ending March 24
- Longtime Poteau lawyer, community leader passes
- Poteau woman dies after skydiving incident in Sallisaw
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.