Good Times Community Theater putting on 'Matilda the Musical' this week
The Good Times Community Theater Group will have its first production of this fall season as its members will have its production "Matilda the Musical" hit the stage for three performances — 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Carl Albert State College's Hamilton Auditorium. There won't be a Friday performance due to another "performance" taking place at Costner Stadium — the Poteau Pirates football team's home District 4A-4 game against the Sallisaw Black Diamonds — as well as Carl Albert State College's homecoming ceremony.
"Honestly, we have so many in the cast that are either dancers, cheer or band," said production co-director Alisha Smedley, who is sharing directing duties with Sabrina Dyer. "It makes hard to do the Friday night thing."
