For the first time in about three years, Good Times Community Theater Group will put on one of its largest productions this week when it does “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
“We have like a full cast of people as well as a full church choir,” Good Times Director Justin Franks said. “We’ll have around 30 people in the show. It’s quite a big one for us. We’re pretty excited for something this big to happen. The biggest show before this one was when we did ‘Shrek the Musical” in 2018. We had a few small ones, then the pandemic hit.”
Tickets cost $10 per adult and $8 per student and senior citizen.