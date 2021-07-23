After an eight-year break between the first Walt Disney musical production done by Good Times Community Theater Group, the thespian organization will put on another one this weakend.
“Magical Music of Disney, Take 2” will hit the stage in the big room of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
There also will be a Disney Fair, which is a new addition to the two days and one afternoon of a play on stage, which will take place an hour before each performance in the other half of the big room at the Reynolds Center — 6 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $15 for children and $5 for adults, which includes both the show and Disney Fair.