KANE RIGGS
Kane Riggs of the Green Country Church Recovery Ranch speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. The Recovery Ranch is in the process of moving into its new facility in Howe, where it will become known as 6:33 Recovery.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Kane Riggs of the Green Country Recovery Ranch told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that the Recovery Ranch, that was formed through the Green Country Cowboy Church, that is slowly evolving into its own entity that will be called 6:33 Recovery.
The Recovery Ranch space is small.

