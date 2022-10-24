Kane Riggs of the Green Country Recovery Ranch told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that the Recovery Ranch, that was formed through the Green Country Cowboy Church, that is slowly evolving into its own entity that will be called 6:33 Recovery.
The Recovery Ranch space is small.
"Right now, we have about 18 beds there," Riggs said. "We're a yearlong discipleship program. We have guys come from drug court. We have guys who come out from the county jail (LeFlore County Detention Center). We have guys who come off the streets. What we do is we have a place for them to come, get better, build a relationship with Jesus Christ and get off drugs and alcohol — or whatever their life problem is. In the last six years, we've had over 200 men come through our program. We've had 47 graduate our program. They get a certificate. We believe we're called to bring these men in, help them get on their feet, share Jesus Christ and help their lives change."
Now, an opportunity has opened up for the facility to get a new home and a larger space.
"We're in the process of moving into the old Meadowbrook building in Howe," Riggs said. "When we get there, we'll have 92 beds. We will have 60 beds for men who want to come into the program for the one-year discipleship deal. We'll have 16 beds for what we call transitional living, which is men coming into the program that we're not sending them right back from where they came from and stay with us a little longer, get a job and get just a little bit better settled in. Right now, our transitional building is in Wister at the old Assembly of God Church, but that building is in rough shape. We usually have anywhere from five to eight men in there, so we've doubled the size of our transitional living. These guys are all working. We will also have 16 beds for women. We believe in the future, we'll also have a place to house women with children. What we want to do is we want to be a hub for the community. When you have a friend or a family member and you say you're at your wits end and don't know what to do, you can call us. For the last five years, we've been transitioning out from Green Country Cowboy Church into our own 501c3 place known as 6:33 Recovery. I just believe we need more recovery places in our community. We need more places to go."
There's going to be even more expansion.
"In the last week, they have given us the Methodist Church in Spiro," Riggs said. "They are closing their doors. Their last service will be Oct. 30. They have donated that building to 6:33 Recovery. We're going to make a recovery hub out of it. We'll house people there, and we'll be holding meetings there. Spiro, coming in next to Poteau, it's is probably you're next big drug hot spot in LeFlore County. Poteau beats them because they have more people. We're going to be offering NA (Narcotics Anonymous), AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and 12-step meetings there. We'll have a food pantry there, and a clothes closet there that will be open on a regular basis because there is so much foot traffic there. We believe this will be a good space to reach out and help people."
Riggs is quick to point out the Recovery Ranch and what will become 6:33 Recovery is not a rehabilitation facility.
"They think we're a rehab (center)," he said. "We are really not — we're a discipleship program. It's a safe place to get better. We have a Bible study every morning. We send these guys out to work. In the evenings, we have meetings four nights a week. We have 12-step recovery meetings. We have church."
One of the newer challenges for the facility and its staff is dealing with fentanyl.
"With fentanyl in our area, there are people dying every day," Riggs said. "Right now, southeast Oklahoma is picking up two or three bodies a day for fentanyl overdose. Our borders are wide open. They're bringing this stuff in, and it's cheap. They're lacing all kinds of other drugs with it. With that coming into our community, and the ongoing problem with methamphetamine, opioid and other problems, there aren't enough beds in this part of the country. If you have a loved one today, and they come to you and say, 'I've got a problem. I need to get some help,' you would be hard pressed to be able to get them in somewhere. Most of the programs, you have to have so much money to get into them. So, what we're trying to do is create more beds and more opportunities for people in our area to get clean. I think we can house 18 right now. We've housed as many as 21 at our facility — and when we do, we have them stacked high in there. We're crowded there (at the Recovery Ranch)."
Whether it is the Recovery Ranch or 6:33 Recovery, neither facility would be able to operate without community support.
"We have been fortunate for our community to get behind us, and we believe even more community people will get behind us," Riggs said.. We're serious. We've been here for six years. We're making a serious investment with these other places. There is just so much need for it. We know God has opened these doors. My dream is when I go to bed at night and make it possible to help that many more people come off the streets. For 20 years, I was a drug addict and an alcoholic. I've done everything you can think of. God grabbed me and changed my life, so I want to put my hand down and pull the next guy out. These are the things God is doing through our ministry."