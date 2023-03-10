Green Country Ruff Riters (GCRR) was established about 1980 (anecdotal evidence suggests either the fall of 1979 or 1980 as the inception of GCRR). The two main people behind the creation of the group were Kim McGeehee and Tommy Hughes.
Published authors who were once GCRR members include Kim Riley, Tabitha Shay, Modean Moon, Paula Gorgas, Pat Kelley and Joe Harwell. Published authors and present members include Debra Martinez and John Pontius.

