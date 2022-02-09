featured
Green Country Ruff Riters offer critiques to written pieces; local organization's February meeting slated Saturday afternoon at Patrick Lynch Public Library
If there are any local writers needing to have their pieces critiqued, look no further than the Green Country Ruff Riters.
"The more the budgets at the publishing houses have gotten tighter, the more they depend on critique groups like ours to go over stuff," Green Country Ruff Riters President Vinita Eggers said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club on Jan. 20 during one of the local civic organization's weekly meetings at Western Sizzlin. "People have gotten in touch with me and said, 'Hey, I want to publish this in the newspaper. Can you go over this and edit it for me?' We'll edit it (their piece) and tighten it up for them to make it flow better. So far, two published authors who are members, but in the past we've had members who have entered and won contests. If you're writing for a contest or publication, let us know what the rules are because they need to follow the guidelines. Each genre has its own guidelines that they need to follow. The schools have writing contests for the kids. Sometimes, their teachers will send us their stuff to be their judges."
The Green Country Ruff Riters, who meet every second Saturday of each month from 2-4 p.m. at the Patrick Lynch Public Library and will meet for this month's meeting this Saturday afternoon, was formed about 40 years ago.
"The Green Country Ruff Riters started in the fall of 1979 or 1980 by two gentlemen — Kim McGehee and Tommy Hughes," Eggers said. "I've only been here since 2013. We usually meet on the second Saturday of the month at the Patrick Lynch Library from 2-4 p.m. We usually have some kind of a guest speaker/workshop for the first 50 minutes. The last 50 minutes is for like critique groups. So, if there is anything that you want critiqued, you can always bring it to us. We'll critique it for you. The last 20 minutes is usually our business meeting."
